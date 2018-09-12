Run with the Chums returns to the BP Highlands

By Stefanie Donahue

Runners and walkers will assemble at the BP Highlands, 5042 Grandview Road in Blaine, on Saturday, September 15 for the annual Run with the Chums 5K and Smolt Sprint 1K.

Hosted by the Whatcom Conservation District in conjunction with Whatcom Water Week, the event will feature refreshments, children’s activities and hands-on exhibits. Registration is free for the 5K and 1K races with the first 300 registrants receiving a complimentary shirt; 1K racers will also get a ribbon.

“From mountains to sea, we all rely on clean, fresh water for drinking, productive farmland, healthy fisheries, outdoor recreation and safe shellfish harvesting,” read a press release from the district. “Let’s celebrate and get healthy in the process.”

The 5K route starts at 10:30 a.m. and winds through a scenic loop above the Cherry Point Aquatic Reserve and Point Whitehorn, offering coastal views. The 1K route starts at 10 a.m. and

features a salmon-themed obstacle course.

Whatcom Water Week, which inspired the event, takes place September 16-23. It aims to teach the public about the vital importance of water as well as raise awareness about stewardship

opportunities through partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits and community groups.

To register for the 1K or 5K race, visit chumsofterrellcreak.org, or do so in person at the event. For more information, contact education specialist Aneka Sweeney at 360/526-2381, extension 103 or asweeney@whatcomcd.org.