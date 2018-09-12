Letters to the Editor: September 13-19

The Editor:

With Labor Day behind us, I want to thank all the hard working volunteers and Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce members for the fantastic summer they provided for all the residents and visitors. From the Sand Sculpture Competition to Rollback Weekend to Discovery Days, thousands of people have had the opportunity to experience what I enjoy every day, life at Birch Bay.

We are so fortunate to have this playground in our own backyard. Seeing family members enjoy scooting up and down the drive in their golf carts, the paddle board and kayakers, muscle cars cruising the bay and groups of visitors enjoying the beach makes those of us who live here count our blessings every day. A big round of applause to all the hard working chamber members for putting the fun back into Birch Bay. A special thanks to Mike Kent for the countless hours he has volunteered over the years to make Birch Bay what it is today.

Tim Lynch

Blaine

The Editor:

Supporting legislation that provides payments to family members for long-term care is a good thing.

Supporting legislation that provides payments to family members for long-term care of developmentally disabled dependents is an action for which all citizens can be proud. Providing housing support for homeless and low-income seniors is often necessary and does not necessarily lessen the independence of our neediest citizens. You see, being a fiscal conservative and caring about your constituency are not mutually exclusive. Vote for Luanne Van Werven, 42nd district state representative, this November.

Helen Steele

Bellingham

The Editor:

Knowing Luanne Van Werven for many years there’s one thing I’m sure of – she cares deeply about the people of the 42nd district. She cares about our jobs, health, schools, families, property, and businesses. She truly represents our interests.

For Luanne, running for state representative isn’t about power or fame, rather, she’s running because she’s committed to the well-being of the people in our district. As our representative she has worked hard to protect our First Amendment rights, especially freedom of speech and religious liberty. We need her in Olympia to ensure that the opportunities, quality of life, and rights as citizens that we enjoy will be there for our children as well, that they too will experience life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

She has represented well, and now we need to support her. That’s why I’m voting for Luanne Van Werven on November 6.

Sally Mickley

Lynden

The Editor:

You have seen these food trucks buzzing around construction sites. You have seen them in downtown Ferndale, Lynden and Everson. You believe the food trucks provide safe and sanitary food – which they do. These food trucks keep the high local and state health standards we demand as tax-paying citizens.

Thank you Vincent Buys for introducing and passing state house bill 2639, which removed huge obstacles for these small businesses by removing the outdated laws requiring them to do all food preparation outside of the truck. Now they can be more efficient in their work and provide better service to the community, but still be held accountable to all health standards.

Vincent Buys, Luanne Van Werven and Doug Ericksen are dedicated to building up our economy, improving small business opportunities, and continuing to increase employment. They care about the well-being of our community and our workers. The work that was done on HB 2639 is evidence of this, and is one more reason that I support these candidates for the Washington state legislature.

Elinor King

Ferndale