Hundreds attend 9/11 memorial

First responders from the United States and Canada marked the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks at a ceremony at Peace Arch Park.

Several dignitaries were present, including U.S. Consul General Katherine Dhanani and Member of the Legislative Assembly Rich Coleman, as well as honored guests from New York, NYPD sergeant Greg Harper, retired NYPD Marna Rann, FDNY lieutenant Pete Borriello, FDNY paramedic Konstantinos Skamalos and FDNY Local 2507 vice president Michael Greco.

Learn more about the ceremony at www.nw911memorial.org.

Photos by Stefanie Donahue and Richard Sturgill.