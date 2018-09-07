Renita Lea Cunningham

January 18, 1955 – July 30, 2018

Renita went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2018 while surrounded by her family. She was born in Butte, MT to Robert and Olivia Busch.

Renita loved to dance, sing, and laugh. One of her strongest characteristics was compassion. She had a heart for those in need, especially children. She enjoyed

traveling and making friends all over the world. She loved the beach, sun, animals, and collecting rocks. She was an avid reader and had a thirst for knowledge. Throughout her life she had a deep love and respect for Native American people and their culture. She spent countless hours researching their beliefs, history, and lifestyles. Some of her accomplishments included modeling, painting, sketching, and becoming a published author and poet.

Renita has three biological children, two adopted children, and several foster children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Cunningham, and is survived by her five children, Bryce Seneca, Olivia Karling, Raina Lenton, Rory Busch and Ryan Busch, thirteen grandchildren, three brothers, and one sister.

A celebration of life was held for her on Saturday, August 11 at Christ Community Church.