Locals stay fit at Anytime Fitness

Keen on revamping the gym and rolling out new programs for seniors, 22-year-old Mike Andes recently purchased Anytime Fitness at Birch Bay Square. Prior to purchasing the business, Andes worked at the gym as a trainer.

“We have over 1,000 members from the community and are set to become the leading authority in health and wellness for Blaine,” he said in an email.

Andes added, “Our goal is to create a safe, un-intimidating atmosphere for our community members to realize their healthiest self. Personally, I hope to inspire young people to start their own business and grow our local economy in Blaine.”

On September 4, Andes gave The Northern Light a sneak peek of a workout class. Here’s a look.

Photos by Mathew Roland