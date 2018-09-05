Lots of beachside fun at Discover Birch Bay Days

0
Features, News
September 5, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted Discover Birch Bay Days on September 1 and 2. The event featured food and craft vendors, a parade, live music, the Discover Days Dash, a crab derby, chainsaw woodcarving and more.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer.

Posted by

Editor of The Northern Light

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.