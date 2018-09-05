Lots of beachside fun at Discover Birch Bay Days

The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted Discover Birch Bay Days on September 1 and 2. The event featured food and craft vendors, a parade, live music, the Discover Days Dash, a crab derby, chainsaw woodcarving and more.
Photos by Chuck Kinzer.
