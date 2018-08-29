Winter coat drive starts on September 1

As fall draws near, the number of people in need of warm clothing will start to grow.

That’s why volunteers with the Community Assistance Program and Interfaith Coalition are sponsoring the annual winter coat drive, which lasts from Saturday, September 1 until Sunday, September 30.

Gently used and new winter coats, gloves and hats for men, women and children are being accepted; extra-large sizes are in the highest demand.

“With all the warm weather we’ve had this summer, not many of us are thinking about winter coats,” read a statement from the nonprofit. “Now is the time to start looking through your closets for any winter clothing items you might have to donate.”

Drop-off locations include the Blaine library, Blaine Senior Center, Pacific Building Center, Windermere Realty at Birch Bay Square, Birch Bay Village Community Center, Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 office and most local churches.

Distribution of donated items will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16 and Friday, October 19 and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17 at the Cost Cutter Shopping Center, unit 280.

Info: 360/354-6819.