Letter to the Editor: August 30 to September 5

The Editor:

Whatcom County citizens: James Erb is the new prosecutor we need. After 44 years we do not need more jail loving without innovation. James Erb is the fresh approach!

We need a fresh look at incarceration rates, “poor house” holding for people who can not afford bail, mental health management, those working with case management, and other possibilities. We can, and must do better with our current building – a $130 a day/bed and breakfast, lunch and dinner center. We can not afford to sustain what we are doing!

Both the citizens who work there and the people held in custody know that management and the justice process need to change. Vote James Erb for new and better prospects for our county’s incarcerated neighbors.

Donna Starr

Blaine