Discover Birch Bay Days kicks off on Saturday

By Mathew Roland

Discover Birch Bay Days is coming up and features a weekend packed with fun events for the whole family.

The beachside entertainment is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2, at 7930 Birch Bay Drive.

Dozens of food and craft vendors will be open throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the Marlon James Band perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.

A parade will start at noon on Saturday and feature a wide variety of floats. Leading the parade at 11:30 a.m. will be racers participating in the Discover Days Dash. Both events are still open for

registration at birchbaywa.org

Chainsaw woodcarving will start at 10 a.m. both days and will be followed by the chainsaw auction from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. A beer garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

A crab derby will feature live crabs competing in multiple contests from 2 to 4 p.m. both days. Crab derby awards will be given out at 4 p.m. To find the rules and regulations, visit birchbaywa.org.

Kids are encouraged to participate in the Kids Olympics for the chance to win prizes. The Kids Olympics will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday Bad Dog Blues will perform from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit birchbaywa.org.