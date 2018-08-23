August 7, 5:44 p.m.: Theft from vehicle on 2nd Street.
August 7, 8:50 p.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on 3rd Street.
August 7, 10:15 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on Peace Portal Drive.
August 7, 11:50 p.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
August 7, 11:52 p.m.: Trespass issued on Peace Portal Drive.
August 8, 12:50 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Martin Street.
August 8, 2:00 a.m.: Park violation on Ludwick Avenue.
August 8, 10:40 a.m.: Homelessness on Peace Portal Drive.
August 8, 5:35 p.m.: Found property on H Street.
August 8, 8:42 p.m.: Disturbance on Harrison Avenue.
August 8, 10:00 p.m.: Telephone harassment on H Street.
August 9, 3:25 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Birch Court.
August 9, 3:53 a.m.: DUI alcohol/traffic offense on 2nd Street.
August 9, 5:35 p.m.: Property found on H street.
August 9, 8:42 p.m.: Disturbance on Harrison Avenue.
August 9, 8:50 a.m.: Non-reportable collision on 3rd Street.
August 9, 11:04 a.m.: Animal complaints on Semiahmoo Parkway.
August 9, 2:00 p.m.: Theft from a building on Semiahmoo Parkway.
August 9, 12:00 p.m.: Agency assist on Skyline Drive.
August 9, 4:00 p.m.: Assist agency on Stein Road.
August 9, 5:49 p.m.: Physical control of vehicle/DUI on Runge Avenue.
August 9, 9:00 p.m.: Third degree theft on Semiahmoo Parkway.
August 9, 2:20 a.m.: Driving without a license on Peace Portal Drive.
August 10, 10:42 a.m.: Harassment on Yew Avenue.
August 10, 12:16 p.m.: Parking problem on Grant Avenue.
August 10, 4:50 p.m.: Warrant served on H Street.
August 10, 6:00 p.m.: Fraud on C Street.
