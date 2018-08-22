Packed agenda for meeting on Aug. 23

Amendments to Bridges Plat and Sea Smoke development projects, in addition to a permit to build on Milhollin Drive, will be up for discussion.

By Stefanie Donahue

A host of public hearings are set for the next Blaine Planning Commission meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 23 at Blaine City Hall, 435 Martin Street, suite 4000.

Here’s a tentative look at what will be discussed:

Bridges Plat

The project consists of a 40-lot subdivision planned on 10 acres located along D Street, east of Lincoln Park. The project, called Bridges Plat, received approval from the Blaine City Council in 2010 and received a one-year extension in 2018.

According to a document from the city, Bellingham-based Skeers Construction is interested in building the first phase of the project, which includes 18, approximately 6,056-square-foot lots, a small playground and a stormwater open-space tract.

The Blaine Planning Commission will consider an amendment to the Planned Unit Development permit to update the architectural standards for the single-family homes and change the setback for side yard and lot coverage requirements. The amendment will make no changes to the preliminary plat, including utilities or roadways, if approved.

The amendment requires final approval from the Blaine City Council.

Sea Smoke

Approved by the Blaine City Council in 2016, the project includes 119 residential units, a neighborhood commercial space and a storage facility on 19.4 acres located at the southwest corner of Semiahmoo Parkway and Drayton Harbor Road.

Phase one of the project, called Sea Smoke, is well underway and includes 40 single-family homes ranging from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet in size, according to managing director of Bellingham-based Rimland Pacific, Inc. Wayne Schwandt. Homeowners will be members of Semiahmoo Resort Association.

The Blaine Planning Commission will consider an amendment to the Planned Unit Development permit to update construction guidelines and change the permitted uses in the southeast portion of the development, referred to as ‘Tract A.’

According to a document from the city, the amendment would allow for an office and maintenance building facility for the Semiahmoo Resort Association and would make changes to the maximum building height limit in ‘Tract A.’ The amendment also includes changes to the width of future internal roadways, architectural materials, hours of operation for commercial spaces, landscaping maintenance requirements and exterior color choices.

The amendment requires final approval from the Blaine City Council.

Port of Bellingham

The Port of Bellingham intends to build a 20,600-square-foot web house located next to two existing web houses it owns at 207 Milhollin Drive to provide the commercial fishing fleet with additional place to store gear.

According to a document from the city, the port would like to reconfigure the parking area, replace the asphalt located around the existing web houses, install new stormwater treatment for the entire facility and build a new public trail along the edge of the marina.

It also plans to demolish an existing web house it owns at the west end of Marine Drive.

The Blaine Planning Commission will consider a Shoreline Substantial Development permit, which is required to build by the Central Business Wharf District and City of Blaine Shoreline Management Master Plan.

The permit requires final approval from the Blaine Planning Commission.

To learn more about the above projects, visit bit.ly/2Le4oqT.