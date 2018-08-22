Live music, food trucks at Blaine Marine Park on Aug. 25

By Stefanie Donahue

Enjoy some fun in the sun at the second annual Summer Fun in the Park event.

Sponsored by Windermere Real Estate agents Jen Freeman and Leah Crews, the free event will take place from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at Blaine Marine Park, 272 Marine Drive.

This year, Gladstone and Trouble at the Henhouse will perform a mix of popular covers from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Food trucks Paso del Norte, Cicchitti’s Pizza, Alaska Wild Fish and Chip Co., Sugar Shack and Yapple Kettle Corn will be on the scene serving food.

Adults will have the chance to drop by a beer and wine garden that’s open until 9 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, Freeman said.

At 9 p.m., an outdoor showing of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will begin. The showing is free and everyone is encouraged to bring their lightsabers.

Summer Fun in the Park was started by Freeman and Crews as an appreciation event for their business clients and transformed into a highly-attended community event.

“We’re hoping for another great time this weekend,” Freeman said.

To learn more, contact Freeman at 360/815-0803 or email jenfreeman@windermere.com.