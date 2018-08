Trudi Norquist and Ellie Bonebrake serve beer.

In honor of its 50th anniversary, staff with the Blaine Senior Center hosted a Golden Anniversary Hoedown on August 11.

The creation of the Blaine Senior Center dates back to 1968, when a band of local seniors formed Young at Heart.

The special anniversary event featured a barbecue dinner, beer garden, live music and a few words from local dignitaries.

Photos by Mathew Roland