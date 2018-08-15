See heavy equipment in action at the ‘Roadeo’

Staff from the Blaine Public Works Department to offer demonstrations and prizes

By Stefanie Donahue

The heavy equipment used to maintain city utilities and improve city streets will be on display, and may even perform a few tricks, at the third annual Roadeo in Blaine this Friday, August 17.

The event is hosted by the Blaine Public Works Department and will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the parking lot located behind the Blaine Library at 610 3rd Street. All ages can attend the event for free.

Donning hard hats and safety vets, staff from the public works department are set to display an excavator, loader, tractor, vactor waste truck, bucket truck, line truck and street sweeper, said public works director Ravyn Whitewolf. Staff will also demonstrate how to use the equipment.

“We do a lot of amazing things,” Whitewolf said. “But we do our jobs silently.”

During the event, onlookers will have the chance to view an excavator demonstration and learn how a robotic camera identifies sewer backups and failures. Whitewolf said the public can also see how a thumper device finds faults in underground circuits by emitting a miniature explosion. Exhibits will also offer trivia, prizes and lessons on water and power conservation.

“The all-important and ever so memorable” water event will also return to the Roadeo, Whitewolf said. Staff perched up high in a bucket truck and kids down below will receive water balloons to toss back-and-forth. The impromptu water exchange started at the first Roadeo and looks to became an ongoing tradition.

“[The Roadeo] is an opportunity for our staff to interact with the public we serve,” Whitewolf said. She said she hopes the event will inspire kids to consider a career in public works.

To learn more about the Roadeo, visit bit.ly/2w5uvL4 or call 360/332-8820.