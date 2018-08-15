Majority of Blaine, Birch Bay voters favor Republican candidates

By Stefanie Donahue

Despite a countywide surge in support for Democratic candidates running for key federal, state and county positions in the August 7 primary election, the majority of voters in Blaine and Birch Bay came out in favor of Republican candidates. Here’s a look at how locals voted on candidates running for legislative positions in District 42:

Precinct data shows that incumbent state senator Doug Ericksen (R) received notable support from local voters with 53 percent (3,874 votes) of the vote. His rivals, Pinky Vargas (D) and Tim Ballew II (D), received a combined 47 percent (3,375) of the vote. Countywide, 46 percent (19,054 votes) of residents voted Republican, while 54 percent (22,405) voted Democratic in the senatorial race.

Ericksen will compete against Vargas in the general election. Ballew II endorsed Vargas in a statement released on August 8.

Precinct data shows that voters in Blaine and Birch Bay also came out in support of Republican candidates running for state representative positions in District 42.

Running for position 1, candidates Luanne Van Werven (R) and Dean Berkeley (R) received a combined 58 percent (4,138 votes) of the vote while Justin Boneau (D) received 42 percent (3,061 votes) of the vote. Countywide, 49 percent (20,367 votes) of local residents voted Republican, while 51 percent (20,928) voted Democratic in the legislative race.

Incumbent state representative Van Werven will compete against Boneau in the general election. Berkeley received just under 5 percent of the vote countywide.

Running for position 2, Vincent Buys (R) received 56 percent (4,006) of the local vote, while Sharon Shewmake (D) received 44 percent of the vote (3,219). Countywide, 48 percent (19,706) of residents voted Republican, while 52 percent (21,530) voted Democratic in the

legislative race.

Buys and Shewmake will compete in the general election.

In Washington state, 40 percent of registered voters turned out for the primary election; in Whatcom County, the turnout was 45 percent. The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office had counted 62,233 ballots at press time and had an estimated 227 left to count. The election results will be certified on Tuesday, August 21.