Hearing on budget for school year set for August 27

By Oliver Lazenby

The Blaine school district board of directors plans to adopt a budget for the 2018-2019 school year at their Monday, August 27 school board meeting.

The district will hold a public hearing during the regularly scheduled board meeting and attendees will have the opportunity to speak for or against the budget. The board will the vote after the hearing.

In the budget’s draft, the district projects that its general fund – the fund that accounts for most district operations – will receive $33.7 million in revenues. Expenditures are expected to be $33.2 million.

The general fund has a projected beginning balance of $1,574,414 and a projected ending balance of $1,994,646.

General fund revenue comes from property taxes, state funds and federal grants and funds.

A hard copy of the draft budget summary is available at the district administrative office at 765 H Street. It can also be viewed online at bit.ly/2B5SU93.

A complete draft of the budget will be posted on the school district’s website before the hearing on Monday, August 27.

More information on the budgeting process is available on the school district’s website at blaine.wednet.edu.