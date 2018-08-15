Family-owned farm opens in Birch Bay

Story and photos by Mathew Roland

A new farm has taken root in Birch Bay called Home Farm UPick & Events. The family-owned and operated farm is offering the public a new source of fresh, all-natural produce.

Located on 25 acres at 8020 Kickerville Road, Home Farm is owned and operated by husband and wife Daniel Beurdick and Bridgette DiMonda with help from their seven-year-old daughter, Chloé Beurdick.

The idea to start a farm began in 2016 when Daniel, who is currently a serviceman for Puget Sound Energy (PSE), applied for a job opening in Whatcom County. The family of three moved 95 miles north from Monroe to Birch Bay in 2017 to opt out of a larger city and transition into traditional farming lifestyle.

Daniel grew up working on a farm in Connecticut, so moving to Birch Bay was a return to his roots.

“I’ve always liked growing things,” he said. “I’m amazed at how things can start so tiny and just grow up into something and then you get a reward out of it.”

Daniel’s farming skills and Bridgette’s background in real estate marketing made for the perfect combination to form Home Farm’s brand on social media.

Formerly a golf driving range, converting the land into a functional farm was not easy.

Daniel, Bridgette and Chloé lived in their 34-foot camper on the property for 11 months while they renovated the home and prepped the land. They hauled out 15,000 pounds of scrap metal, 10,000 pounds of trash and donated 1,200 golf clubs left on the property. In October 2017, the family started planting.

Support from surrounding neighbors and community members helped Home Farm grow.

Lenny Sund, who works for a subcontractor of PSE, stepped up to support Home Farm by lending tractors and rotary tillers.

“We still try and help each other,” he said. “If my neighbor breaks down, he calls to borrow something. If I break down, I borrow something from him. I want to see them succeed. It’s just nice to see the land is being used for growing something.”

Early on, the family wanted to start a berry farm but quickly decided to create an all-crop farm, with the goal of supplying the surrounding community with fresh produce.

Currently the farm yields approximately 6,000 strawberries of four different varieties, 2,000 raspberries of four different varieties, 1,200 blueberries of four different varieties and contains 100 red current plants and 100 black current plants and three acres of sweet corn.

The farm also has 2 acres of pumpkin, 1 acre of green beans and peas, half an acre of pickling cucumbers and a couple of rows of sunflowers in addition to approximately 22 beehives and 50 chickens.

“Our whole model is come to us, come and experience farming, have fun! We have fun here and we want people to come and enjoy it,” DiMonda said.

With all that is going on at the Home Farm, they have big plans for the future.

Residents and customers can expect future crops of potatoes, garlic, carrots, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes and honey. Other future plans include Saturday movie nights at the farm, an animal petting zoo with goats and sheep and an orchard of 40-50 fruit trees.

Home Farm currently sells a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables at a stand located at 8020 Kickerville Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Community members are also welcome to drop by for U-Pick pumpkins this October.

To learn more, contact Home Farm at 425/239-9402 or hello@homefarm.farm.

You can also follow the Home Farm on Instagram @homefarm.birchbay.