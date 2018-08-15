News from the Blaine City Council meeting on August 13.

Council unsure about leasing property to Christ the King Church

Blaine City Council voted 6–0, in the absence of councilmember Charlie Hawkins, to table a vote on a proposed lease agreement between the city and Christ the King Church.

The agreement, which is posed to last one year, would allow representatives of the church to reserve the Blaine Senior Center and Blaine Pavilion at 763 G Street for church services for four hours on Sundays starting in October. Eventually, members of the congregation would like to establish a permanent location in Blaine.

Currently, the Blaine Senior Center is used Monday through Friday until 4 p.m. and on Saturday until 1 p.m. The Blaine Pavilion is used Monday through Friday until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays for events. Both spaces are owned by the city and are available for rent outside of those hours.

In a presentation, city clerk and assistant to the city manager Samuel Crawford said public assembly, including by religious groups, is permitted at both spaces. He said the agreement would boost revenue for the city while potentially increasing the cost of maintenance.

Of paramount concern to the city council was limiting availability to the community.

“I would like to see that the city clerk and the city manager work on this and bring it back to us in a couple weeks,” said city councilmember Steve Lawrenson.

The lease agreement will go up for a vote at the next meeting on Monday, August 27.

City staff will gather more information about the use of both spaces and the potential for displacement, said interim city manager Michael Jones.

Two bids approved for projects in Gateway Zoning District

With a growing interest in the Gateway Parcel, the city is moving forward with two projects to improve infrastructure in and around the former airport property.

Blaine City Council voted 6–0 to approve a $146,920 contract with Lynden-based Reichhardt and Ebe Engineering for design of a regional storm pond to serve properties along Boblett Street, Grant Avenue and Boblett Court.

Reichhardt and Ebe Engineering was hired in 2012 to do a phased design for the project. After a preliminary design was completed, the firm was asked to stop due to lack of interest from developers.

“With renewed interest in the airport property, staff brought the project back before council last March at which time it was decided to proceed with the project,” according to a city staff report.

In a 6–0 vote, Blaine City Council also approved a $55,000 contract with Brown and Kysar, which is based in Battle Ground, Washington, for engineering design services.

The firm will develop plans for a new electrical circuit to serve the Gateway Zoning District between H Street and Sweet Road.