U-Pick season in full swing in Whatcom County

By Stefanie Donahue

Raspberries, blueberries and strawberries are among the many fruits that are ripe for the picking in Whatcom County. As such, many farms have opened U-Pick harvesting to the public.

Here’s a quick look at locations nearby that offer the summertime activity:

Barbie’s Berries: 7655 Melody Lane in Ferndale. Offers strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit barbiesberries.com or call 360/384-1260 for more information.

Bellingham Country Gardens: 2838 Kelly Road in Bellingham. Offers vegetables, flowers, strawberries and raspberries. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Visit bellinghamcountrygardens.com or call 360/223-3724 for more information.

Breckenridge Blueberries: 3595 Breckenridge Road in Everson. Offers blueberries. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Visit breckenridgeblueberries.com or call 360/220-4102 for more information.

Boxx Berry Farm: 6211 Northwest Drive in Ferndale. Offers blueberries and flowers. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit boxxberryfarm.com or call 360/380-2699 for more information.

Cascade Blueberry Farm: 2667 Willeys Lake Road in Custer. Offers blueberries. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Visit bit.ly/2vymMop or call 360/366-5188 for more information.

Generations Blueberry Farm: 2298 Stickney Island Road in Everson. They offer blueberries. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Visit bit.ly/2n8RgJS or call 360/966-2600 for more information.

Haugen’s Raspberries: 577 East Pole Road in Lynden. Offers Meeker raspberries and Duke blueberries. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. Visit haugenraspberries.com or call 360/354-4764 or 360/815-1344 for more information.

Nooksack Blueberries: 102 South Pass Road in Nooksack. Offers blueberries. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Visit nooksackblueberries.com or email nooksackblueberries@gmail.com for more information.

Shumway’s Berries: Offers Strawberries at 6010 Siper Road in Everson and raspberries, blackberries, tayberries, Logan berries and boysenberries at 3957 Mt. Baker Highway and blueberries and raspberries at 7845 Noon Road in Lynden. Open dawn till dusk seven days a week. Visit shumwaysberries.com or call 360/815-7321 for more information.

Spring Frog Farm: 5709 Putnam Road in Everson. Offers raspberries. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Visit bit.ly/2LU9KNj or call 360/303-3711 for more information.

Terra Verde Farm: 2891 Massey Road in Everson. Offers blueberries. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. To learn more visit ieatveggies.org or call 360/393-2520 or 360/393-5402.