Time to rev your engines this weekend in Birch Bay

By Stefanie Donahue

Birch Bay’s annual Rollback Weekend features live music, entertainment, a beer garden and a car competition and it takes place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 11-12, at Birch Bay Beach Park.

Car competition participants are welcome to register for the competition once the park opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m., a beer garden opens and the entertainment and live music begins.

On Saturday, Firstborn will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Replayzmentz from 1 to 3 p.m. and Lost at Last from 4:30 to 7 p.m. A hula hoop competition will commence at 4 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

Judges will scan each car from noon to 3 p.m. before awarding prizes at an awards ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, car competition participants can register for that day’s competition at 10 a.m. when the park opens. The beer garden will open at 11 a.m. as will a variety of community games and live music.

On Sunday, an Elvis impersonator will perform from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bad Dog Blues from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Infinity Dance Company from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

The public gets to vote for Sunday’s car competition winners, which will be announced on Friday, August 17. The four cruisers with the most votes will win a custom, pinstriped Fender electric guitar.

To register for the car competition online, visit birchbaychamber.com.

Ed. note: This article has been updated reflect recent changes to the Sunday schedule.