Blaine’s annual maritime festival Drayton Harbor Days drew a crowd to Blaine Harbor on August 4 and 5. The event was jam-packed with activities, including the Run to the Border 5K, Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2’s ‘Pirate Daze,’ a parade and costume contest, the Prestigious George Raft Race, vintage steamboat displays, Tall Ships, a pet contest and more. To see more photos, visit thenorthernlight.com.

Photos by Mathew Roland