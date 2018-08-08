Local teens help paint Blaine Skate Park

By Stefanie Donahue

Thanks to the Healthy Youth Coalition, Blaine Skate Park is getting a whole new look.

The nonprofit launched Paint the Park on July 29 in conjunction with the weekly Teen Night.

As part of the project, all ages were invited to paint murals on a select portion of the skate park, located at 635 4th Street. The next and final chance to participate in Paint the Park is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, said Healthy Youth Coalition co-founder Jesse Creydt. He added, there may be more opportunities in the future.

“Local teens will be helping to keep the painting confined to the designated green or orange walls, removing random graffiti and painting over old murals periodically, so new ones can be created,” Creydt said in an email.

With help from Pacific Building Center and Stockton’s Paint in Bellingham, Healthy Youth Coalition has committed to providing participants with art supplies, including spray and outdoor paint.

“It’s for everyone,” board member Gabriell Lord said. “Our goal is to get kids involved in the community in a healthy way.”

The Healthy Youth Coalition formed late last year to address mental health issues among youth.

Volunteers with the nonprofit host Teen Night from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays at the Pizza Factory, 739 Peace Portal Drive.

To learn more about the Healthy Youth Coalition, visit healthyyouthnow.com.