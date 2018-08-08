Letters to the Editor: August 9-15

The Editor:

With the upcoming primary and mid-term elections, here are a few things that puzzle me about Ms. Angell’s letter. Let me just answer for myself because I cannot pretend to know what “people” she is addressing.

1. I am not upset about “foreigners” interfering in our elections, but I – and hope many others – are very upset about hard evidence that Vladimir Putin and his Russian cronies have been and continue to be hacking into our election system.

2. I live in a gated community, and advocate a system that admits any citizen from any country as long as he/she is a productive member of society. I feel learning about other’s customs and ideas will strengthen, not weaken our American way of life. Someday you might want to read the verse on the Statue of Liberty.

3. I never want to be asked for my ID to be able to cast a ballot in this country. When that happens it simply means someone doesn’t want me to vote, but wants only their own kind (a small minority) to have the right to choose their leaders. The more persons we have voting, the more representative our government will be.

4. l can’t believe you asked this question. Why do so many people protest to protect the rights of children? These children are no more responsible for their situation than they are for the high divorce rates and single parent families you so much abhor.

5. Which “gruesome business practices” are you referring to? Planned Parenthood supplies health services to people who cannot afford them, and provides sex education to these same persons.

There may be a German proverb about beginning at your own doorstep to improve the world, but I suggest rather than standing on your own doorstep, it might be wise to look around you and see that we are all foreigners in this land (except the Native Americans) and that rather than dwelling on the negative we might consider the many positive effects for which we can be thankful and move on.

Don Griffiths

Blaine

The Editor:

I have lived in Birch Bay for almost 50 years. I know I am home when I come to the end of Birch Bay-Lynden Road and I look at the view corridor just to the south of the medical center to see the waters of Birch Bay.

I am going to miss that view.

Whatcom County Planning and Development Services is currently involved in the approval process for a project known as “Sunset Bay,” which sits directly in that view corridor.

The proposal includes three buildings; the main building will be built parallel to Birch Bay Drive, approximately 270 feet long (think football field) and almost 40 feet high (the application states the building will be 30 feet high – but does not identify how much fill material will be under the building to lift it out of the flood plain.) A second building at the northern edge of the property will be 38 feet 2 inches at the peak – plus material under the building.

The “Shoreline Substantial Development Application” references all of the necessary Whatcom County Code regulations in WCC 23 that deal with specific “Shoreline Residential Regulations” such as density and height. As a result of a pre-application meeting (Pre2017-0009), it appears that the planning and development services has agreed the project is in compliance with these standards. When asked about any impact on views the response by the staff was “…Whatcom County does not have any view regulations that apply to this project.”

While there are no view regulations, Whatcom County has adopted “goals and objectives” in WCC 23.20.090 Design development to minimize adverse impacts on views from public property or views enjoyed by a substantial number of residences. (Ord. 2009-13).

The property consists of 2.5 acres, allowing the developer adequate area to redesign the project.

If you agree with me that the planning department should help preserve our views, contact Whatcom County Planning and Development Services at 5280 Northwest Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226. The senior planner for this project is Amy Keenan and the department director is Mark Personius.

Stephen Nelson

Blaine