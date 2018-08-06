July 23, 8:45 a.m.: Assist citizen on B Street.
July 23, 9:27 a.m.: Burglary on 14th Street.
July 23, 11:53 a.m.: Rape in the third degree on Boblett Street.
July 23, 12:50 p.m.: Assist citizen on H Street.
July 23, 5:40 a.m.: Assist fire department on Southbound I-5.
July 23, 9:00 p.m.: False alarm on Semiahmoo Parkway.
July 23, 8:33 a.m.: Civil matter on Peace Portal Drive.
July 23, 9:01 a.m.: Assist agency on 10th Street.
July 23, 11:34 a.m.: Counterfeit on C Street.
July 24, 7:23 p.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.
July 24, 10:30 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on D Street.
July 24, 11:53 p.m.: Prowling on Peace Portal Drive.
July 25, 12:00 a.m.: Fourth degree assault on Ludwick Avenue.
July 25, 1:44 p.m.: Neighbor dispute on B Street.
July 25, 4:50 p.m.: Driving without a license on Boblett Street.
July 25, 9:25 p.m.: Weapon offenses on D Street.
July 25, 6:00 p.m.: Park violation on Ludwick Avenue.
July 25, 12:30 a.m.: Non-reportable collision on Drayton Harbor Road.
July 26, 8:00 a.m.: Disturbance on Boblett Street.
July 26, 9:03 a.m.: Parking problem on Blaine Avenue.
July 26, 4:17 a.m.: Burglary on Vista Terrace.
July 27, 6:36 a.m.: False alarm on Peace Portal Drive.
July 27, 10:30 a.m.: Assist agency on H Street.
July 27, 11:27 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on Wagner Avenue.
July 27, 11:31 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on Alder Street.
July 27, 12:08 p.m.: Citizen assist on State Route 543.
July 27, 1:30 p.m.: Theft from a building on Mitchell Street.
July 27, 2:40 p.m.: Traffic hazard on D Street.
July 27, 4:00 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Peace Portal Drive.
