Primary election ballots must be returned by August 7

Voters in Whatcom County have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7 to return their primary election ballots.

More than 60 candidates are running for key federal, state and county positions, including U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Representative, State Senator and Whatcom County Council, among others.

The top two candidates receiving the most votes, despite party affiliation, will move on to the general election on Tuesday, November 6.

This year, election ballots can be mailed without postage due to an agreement struck between secretary of state Kim Wyman and governor Jay Inslee to boost turnout.

In a statement, Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein said ballots must be postmarked no later than August 7.

“Voters are encouraged to check the last pick-up time posted on the mailbox if waiting until election day to mail their ballot,” Adelstein said in a statement. “Ballots deposited after the last pick-up time on election day will not have a valid postmark and can’t be counted.”

Voters can also return their ballots at an official ballot drop box, including those located at Birch Bay North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road; Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road; Blaine Public Library, 610 3rd Street; and at the Whatcom County Courthouse, 201 Grand Avenue Bellingham.

For more information, contact Adelstein at 360/778-5105 or chief deputy auditor Diana Bradrick at 360/778-5130.