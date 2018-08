Blaine Police Department lieutenant Ryan King, l., presents interim police chief Michael Knapp with a plaque commemorating his service to the city of Blaine. Knapp concluded his tenure with the department on July 31. Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant Allen Schubert will take the helm as police chief on August 20. In the meantime, King will serve as police chief. Photo by Mathew Roland.

Posted by Stefanie Donahue Editor of The Northern Light