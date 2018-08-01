DOL to launch new licensing system

Vehicle, vessel licensing offices to temporarily halt services

By Stefanie Donahue

Plan ahead if you need to buy car tabs or renew your driver’s license.

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) will upgrade its driver licensing system at the end of the month. As a result, the following locations will not be able to provide licensing services between Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3:

The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, 311 Grand Avenue Suite 103 in Bellingham; Bellingham Auto Licensing, 804 Lakeway Drive in Bellingham; Valley Drug Licensing, 208 East Main Street in Everson; Lynden Food Pavilion, 8130 WA-539 in Lynden; Blaine Cost Cutter, 1733 H Street Suite 100 in Blaine; Northwest Licensing, 2502 Cedarwood Avenue 2 in Bellingham; and Auto Licensing of Ferndale, 1740 Labounty Drive Suite 4 in Ferndale.

Online service transactions will also close beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29.

Licensing services will resume, both in person and online, during regular business hours on Tuesday, September 4.

“We encourage customers to come in early to complete their driver license and vehicle transactions to avoid the rush leading up to the new system cutover weekend,” said Teresa Berntsen, DOL director in a statement. “If you need to visit our offices, come in early, or skip the trip and renew by accessing our online services.”

For more information, contact Whatcom County Auditor’s Office licensing supervisor Stacy Henthorn at 360/778-5120.