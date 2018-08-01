Blaine’s Atwood Ales and Hundred North to host dinners

By Stefanie Donahue

Atwood Ales Farm Brewery and Bellingham-based restaurant Hundred North will partner to host field dinners made with produce and meat from nearby farms and that feature a selection of farmhouse beers.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 10 and 11, at the Blaine-based brewery. Tickets cost $125 per person and include transportation, a starting cocktail, five beers and a 10-course meal.

To learn more about the event and location, visit atwoodalesfarmdinner.com.

Folks at the Blaine-based brewery are still celebrating two awards they received from the Washington Beer Awards

in June.

The brewery’s ‘Mo’s Saison’ received a gold medal in the herb and spice beer category and its ‘Triticale’ received Best Washington Malt Beer.

Atwood’s ‘Mo’s Saison’ was also named a finalist for Washington’s Best Saison by Seattle Magazine.

To learn more about Atwood Ales Farm Brewery, visit atwoodales.com.