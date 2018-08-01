Birch Bay Music Festival helps animals in need

By Mathew Roland

This year’s 8th annual Birch Bay Music Festival is right around the corner.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, August 3-5, at the previous Homestead Golf Course Grounds, 7878 Birch Bay Drive.

The three-day festival will feature more than 20 bands and is a fundraiser for local animal rescue and welfare organizations.

Guests can enjoy live music from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s festival will benefit two nonprofits dedicated to local dogs – Lean on Me Service Dogs, located in Bellingham, and Main Street Mutt Rescue, located in Ferndale.

The festival is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

“The festival is a relaxing atmosphere available to all ages and well-mannered pets are welcome on leash,” said Birch Bay Music Festival president Sherri Roberts in an email.

On Saturday, several bands will perform including Rocky Vaselino, Powerhouse, Alien Probe and Exit 266.

The musical talent will continue Sunday with the band Heartbreaker and Heroes, a band consisting of teenagers.

Tammy Pearce originally started the festival 10 years ago as a food drive for animals.

Three years ago, Birch Bay Music Festival became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The event is now operated entirely by volunteers.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be a raffle for a custom guitar made by local luthier Andy Beech and customized with artwork by Frank Dooley.

The guitar will be raffled off on Sunday after the last band performance around 8:30 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $10.

Volunteers and donations are appreciated. Donations can be made through PayPal at birchbaymusicfestival.com/paymentdonate.html and volunteer positions are available from set up to tear down, Thursday to

Monday.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact birchbaymusicfestival@gmail.com.