Sailing cruises now offered out of Blaine Harbor

By Stefanie Donahue

A new business operating out of Blaine Harbor is offering residents and visitors the chance to experience the beauty of the Pacific Northwest by sail.

Aquarius Yacht Charters LLC, owned by Mark and Julie Sampson of Bellingham, was established in 2017 and offers the public cruises out of Blaine Harbor on a 54-foot, Jeanneau sailing yacht called ‘Southern Cross.’

“We take people on what is, hopefully, the trip of their lifetime,” Mark said. “There is no limit to what we can provide.”

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Mark moved to Anacortes in 2013. He quickly became fascinated with the area and started sailing through the Inside Passage. Heavily travelled by freight, cruise and other ships, the passage stretches from Washington to Alaska.

“It’s just incredible,” Mark said. “It’s here right in our backyard.”

Over the years, Mark improved his sailing skills and developed an interest in owning a boat of his own. His dream came true after he stumbled upon the Jeanneau 54 at a boat show in Anacortes.

“I had this feeling that it was going to be my boat,” Mark said. “And 18 months later, it was.”

The luxury sailboat is billed as Jeanneau’s largest cockpit design and contains three staterooms, three heads and a spacious upper deck. It also contains a retractable aft terrace, among other amenities.

“She is the only one of her kind in the San Juan Islands,” according to the business’ website.

In love with the new boat – and each other – the pair got married in it in Drayton Harbor in 2017.

The following November, Mark obtained a U.S. Sailing Keelboat Certification and U.S. Merchant Marine license. Soon after, Julie and Mark began offering

sailing cruises.

Mark said their goal is to share the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with as many people as possible.

“[Sailing is] the next best thing to flying,” Julie said. “You are the only one having that moment,” Mark added.

Through Aquarius Yacht Charters, Julie and Mark offer a variety of cruises, including:

Day Sails: Guests can choose to sail for a full or half-day and are offered a barbeque lunch and drinks.

Weekend Getaways: These trips typically start on a Friday afternoon and end on a Sunday evening. Guests are likely to spot whales, dolphins and seals as they pass Sucia Island, Orcas Island and Vancouver

Island.

San Juan Islands: This tour takes guests on a two-week excursion through the San Juan Islands. Sea life and hidden coves are likely to be spotted

along the way.

Inside Passage: This trip spans three to four weeks and takes guests up the B.C. coast to Nanaimo, the Campbell River, Desolation Sound and the Broughton Islands.

Alaska: In partnership with the Marine Service Center in Anacortes, Julie and Mark will take guests on Sail Alaska, a 2,500-mile, 12-week educational program. Learn more here: bit.ly/2uZ27to.

Special Occasions: Julie and Mark are happy to cater events, including weddings and birthdays.

In addition to the excursions listed above, Aquarius Yacht Charters also offers

customized trips.

“Anyone who captains charters doesn’t really offer the versatility that we do,” Mark said.

If someone has a place in mind that they want to visit by boat, Mark said he’ll make it work.

Hourly rates apply to most trips and cost $300 for the first hour and $100 per hour

thereafter. Some trips, such as an overnight stay at Sucia Island, cost a flat rate of $1,200.

The boat accommodates six people and not all sailing excursions are catered.

“We really are in this to share the experience,” Mark said.

To learn more about Aquarius Yacht Charters or to book a cruise, visit aquariusyc.com.