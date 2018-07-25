Rawganique prepares for grand opening

Rawganique, a local manufacturer of organic clothing and home décor, is set to open soon.

Company founders Qeanu Wallner and Quo Yong Fu plan to open Rawganique’s flagship retail store as well as an organic, vegan restaurant at 429 Peace Portal Drive, according to a press release from the city of Blaine.

“The shop and restaurant’s opening date have not been set, but is anticipated in early August,” read the statement. “Rawganique brings a new, unique restaurant option to Blaine, and the retail outlet is the first new retailer in several years.”

Rawganique was founded in 1997 and moved to Blaine last year. Prior, the company operated out of Denman Island, B.C. and Point Roberts.

The new store will carry organic clothing as well as mattresses, toppers, comforters and pillows. Local artisans will also be invited to display their products and teach people how to make traditional crafts.

The restaurant will offer organic juice and smoothies in addition to vegan dishes, pastries and coffee. Small-batch, vegan ice cream will also be sold at the location.

“Rawganique’s store and restaurant are a great addition to our up-and-coming downtown district,” mayor Bonnie Onyon said in the press release. “Retail is a very important part of a downtown.”

To learn more about Rawganique, visit rawganique.com.