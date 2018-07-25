Lots to do at Drayton Harbor Days, Aug. 4-5

By Mathew Roland

A variety of maritime-themed events are planned for Drayton Harbor Days in August.

The event will take place from Saturday, August 4 to Sunday, August 5 at the Blaine Harbor Boating Center, 235 Marine Drive.

As part of the annual event, the public will have the chance to climb aboard tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain after they arrive to Blaine Harbor on Friday, August 3.

Crews aboard the ships will offer vessel tours and evening sails through Sunday, August 5. To see the full schedule, visit bit.ly/2NJnpmJ.

“The main highlight is always the tall ships,” said Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce director Carroll Solomon. “Even if you are not going out on a sail, go get a close up look of the tall ships.”

Drayton Harbor Days will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Blaine Senior Center at 763 G Street.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. there will be a 1-mile fun run for ages 10 and younger starting at the Marine Park playground. At 9 a.m., a 5K Run to the Border will begin.

All ages can play games or take part in a water balloon battle at the ‘Kids’ Pirate Daze’ from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blaine Marine Park.

The public can also peruse steamboat displays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or view a pirate parade and costume contest at noon at the Blaine Harbor Boating Center.

The Prestigious George Raft Race will start at 1 p.m. at the Blaine Harbor boat launch and finish at the visitors dock. To register for the race, visit bit.ly/2OgMu9u.

Vendors such as Jeckyl & Hyde Deli and Ale House and Alaska Wild Fish and Chips, will also be selling food and drink.

All ages will have the chance to ride on the historic Plover Ferry from noon to 8 p.m. at the Blaine Visitor’s Dock, Gate 2 for a suggested donation of $5.

The Alaska Packers Association Museum will also be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at 9261 Semiahmoo Parkway.

Starting at 9 p.m., families can view a movie at an outdoor showing at Marine Park.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. there will be a pet contest at the Blaine Harbor

Boating Center.

To learn more, visit bit.ly/2LpsT9x.