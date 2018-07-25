Final day for interim police chief is July 31





By Stefanie Donahue

After nine months on the job, interim police chief Michael Knapp will hang up his hat.

The public can attend a reception held on his final day from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31 at Blaine City Hall, 435 Martin Street to honor his service.

Knapp became the city’s interim chief of police in November after longtime chief Mike Haslip retired.

The position was supposed to last six months, but he was asked to stay longer while the city searched for a permanent candidate.

During his tenure, Knapp promoted a handful of existing patrol officers, including Ryan King to lieutenant, Andy Anorbes to sergeant, Michael Munden to sergeant and Brent Greene to sergeant.

Amy Ebenal was also promoted to records supervisor.

Knapp also led the charge to switch emergency dispatching from U.S. Border Patrol to What-Comm 911, the county dispatch center in Bellingham. Starting October 1, What-Comm 911 will handle the dispatch of law enforcement in Blaine. The switch will cost the city approximately $60,000-70,000 per year.

Under Knapp’s direction, the city budgeted $4,670 for a third-party assessment of the Blaine Police Department conducted through the Loaned Executive Management Assistance Program (LEMAP).

The 18-chapter report included more than 100 administrative and operational recommendations.

Moving forward, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) lieutenant Allen Schubert will take the helm as Blaine police chief starting Monday, August 20, said interim city manager Michael Jones. He accepted an offer from the city in June.

Schubert has served the LAPD since 1999 and currently oversees a shift on the LAPD Transit Services Bureau, where an estimated 140 police officers provide public safety to rail riders.