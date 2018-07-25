News from the Blaine City Council meeting on July 23

City accepts $15,000 from company for lobbying services

Blaine City Council voted 5-0 [in the absence of councilmembers Meg Olson and Alicia Rule] to accept $15,000 from Bellingham-based Blossom Management Corporation to advance the city’s legislative lobbying effort.

Blossom Management Corporation owns the Grandis Pond development project, which is one of three mid-to-large development projects planned for east Blaine that await proper utility infrastructure, such as a connection to sewer and power. Combined, the projects contain more than 1,400 lots and each has received approval to build from the city.

“Extending infrastructure in the area will help to grow the city’s population base and will help us meet the goals of [the comprehensive plan],” read a staff report. “East Blaine is a key component of the city’s planned 4,400-person population growth target.”

During the last legislative session, the city requested $3.25 million to extend utility infrastructure to east Blaine, but was allocated $1.2 million.

Blossom Management Corporation has offered to match up to $3 million in state infrastructure spending on the corridor.

Reichhardt and Ebe

Engineering awarded contract

Lynden-based Reichhardt and Ebe Engineering was awarded a $208,709 contract by the city for engineering design services.

The firm will be tasked with completing 60 percent of the design of a street improvement project that will impact Boblett Street, Yew Avenue and Boblett Court. The project calls for a multi-modal trail, road widening and roundabout improvements.

“A contract amendment will be needed to complete the design and bid documents,” read a staff report.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2020.