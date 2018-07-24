July 9, 4:21 p.m.: Theft from a yard on Bell Road.
July 10, 8:31 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances on Cedar Street.
July 11, 12:25 a.m.: Harassment on 3rd Street.
July 11, 6:10 a.m.: Driving without a license on 2nd Street.
July 11, 8:39 a.m.: Driving without a license on Hughes Avenue.
July 11, 9:09 a.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
July 11, 10:02 a.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
July 11, 11:24 a.m.: Mail theft on F Street.
July 11, 11:51 a.m.: Traffic complaint on Semiahmoo Parkway.
July 11, 4:50 p.m.: Child neglect on Jerome Street.
July 11, 8:20 p.m.: Domestic violence verbal report on Peace Portal Drive.
July 11, 10:00 p.m.: Violation of temporary restraining order on 2nd Street.
July 12, 3:55 a.m.: Fireworks on Bayview Avenue.
July 12, 7:45 a.m.: Citizen assist on Peace Portal Drive.
July 12, 8:00 a.m.: Parking problem on Ludwick Avenue.
July 12, 9:51 a.m.: Dog complaint on 16th Street.
July 12, 12:30 p.m.: Collision on Semiahmoo Parkway.
July 12, 1:10 p.m.: Warrant arrest on Drayton Harbor Road.
July 12, 10:04 p.m.: Unlawful firearm discharge on Dodd Street.
July 13, 1:13 a.m.: Minor in possession of alcohol on Alder Street.
July 13, 2:55 a.m.: Suspicious contact on Boblett Street.
July 13, 8:35 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on F Street.
July 13, 9:17 a.m.: Traffic hazard on Boblett Street.
July 13, 10:12 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances on H Street.
July 13, 12:08 p.m.: Non-reportable collision on H Street.
July 13, 1:29 p.m.: Malicious mischief on Peace Portal Drive.
July 13, 2:02 p.m.: Hazardous materials on Wilson Avenue.
July 13, 3:06 p.m.: Shoplifting on D Street.
July 13, 9:17 a.m.: Traffic control on Boblett and H Street.
July 13, 2:02 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on Bayview Avenue.
July 13, 5:35 p.m.: Third-degree theft on Martin Street.
July 13, 6:04 p.m.: Disorderly conduct on Boblett Street.
July 13, 6:51 p.m.: Reportable collision on Harrison Street.
