Candidates to field questions at weekend election forum

Primary election ballots were mailed to registered voters on July 18

By Stefanie Donahue

Voters have just a few days to make up their minds before voting in the primary election on Tuesday, August 7.

To help, the League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County is sponsoring an election forum from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 at Bellingham High School, located at 2020 Cornwall Avenue. The forum will be recorded and broadcast live online at: bit.ly/2NVngNU.

“All candidates in local races who appear on the primary ballot have been invited, and will participate in a moderated forum, answering questions from the moderator,” read a statement from the nonpartisan group. “Attendees will be invited to submit their questions as well.”

Participating are candidates who are running for 40th legislative district representative, position 1; Whatcom County Council at-large, position b; Court of Appeals judge division 1, district 3, position 1; 42nd legislative district senator and 42nd district representative, position 1.

District 42 incumbents, senator Doug Ericksen and representative Luanne Van Werven, confirmed to The Northern Light they are not attending due to prior commitments.

“Unfortunately, I have several previously scheduled commitments on Saturday, July 21 both legislative and family related,” Van Werven said in an email. “However, the general election forum scheduled for October is already on my calendar and I am committed to being there.”

The general election forum will take place on Saturday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ferndale High School auditorium; it’s sponsored by League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County.

This weekend, League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County members will moderate the forum, volunteer Natalie McClendon said. In addition to questions submitted by the public, moderators will also ask prepared questions that “are not obscure,” McClendon said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and moderators will go over the rules and format at 9:30 a.m.

Forums take place at 9:45 a.m. for district 40 representative, position 1; 11 a.m. for Whatcom County Council at-large, position b; 1:30 p.m. for court of appeals judge division 1, district 3, position 1; 2:45 p.m. for district 42 senator; and at 3:30 p.m. for district 42 representative, position 1.

Starting at noon, sandwiches will be available to guests by donation.

To learn more about the forum, visit lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org.

Ballots are on their way

Primary election ballots and veter’s pamphlets were mailed to registered voters on July 18.

“Auditor [Debbie] Adelstein encourages voters to vote and return their ballot,” read a statement from the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office. “Primary elections are important – this is the election where the candidates that move on to the general are determined.”

An average 34 percent of registered voters in Whatcom County turned out to vote in a primary election between 2007 and 2017, according to an annual report by the county auditor’s office. The lowest turnout was in 2013, with 22 percent, and the highest was in 2008, with 47 percent.

The national average for primary elections is 40 percent, according to fairvote.org.

To bolster participation, the state of Washington is offering pre-paid postage on each ballot.

“If you decide to return your ballot by mail, remember that your ballot envelope still needs a postmark no later than election day on August 7 to be counted,” read a statement from the auditor’s office. “USPS now recommends mailing your ballot one week before election day.”

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7 to drop off their ballot at a ballot box.

All drop-box locations will be open for the primary election, including those located at Birch Bay North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road; Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road; Blaine Public Library, 610 3rd Street; and at the courthouse, 201 Grand Ave. Bellingham.

Voters who do not receive their ballot by Friday, July 27 should call 360/778-5102.

Follow the money

In district 42, which encompasses Whatcom County, incumbent Doug Ericksen (R), Pinky Vargas (D) and Tim Ballew II (D), are running for state senator, which serves a four-year, partisan term.

Ericksen has raised $98,412 in campaign contributions, according to the Public Disclosure Commission; $46,895 is from business; $31,650 is from PACs; $13,225 is from individuals; and $6,642 is from groups marked ‘other.’ Some of Ericksen’s noteworthy donors include Washington Affordable Housing Council, Century Link and Chevron.

Vargas has raised $64,177; $54,583 is from individuals; $5,900 is from PACs; $1,754 is from business; and $6,432 is from groups marked ‘other.’ Some of Vargas’ noteworthy donors include Win with Women PAC, Service Employees International Union (SEUI) Local 925 PAC and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union 191.

Ballew has raised $99,816; $64,935 is from individual donors; $31,689 is from groups marked ‘other’; $2,000 is from Political Action Committees (PACs); and $2,000 is from himself. Some of Ballew’s noteworthy donors include the Lummi Indian Business Council, Washington Education Association and NW Tribal PAC.

Also in district 42, Luanne Van Werven (R), Justin Boneau (D) and Dean Berkeley (R) are running for representative, position 1 and Vincent Buys (R) and Sharon Shewmake (D) are running for representative, position 2.

Van Werven has raised $45,973; $25,902 is from individuals; $16,800 is from PACs; $4,300 is from business; and $1,757 is from groups marked ‘other.’

Boneau has raised $6,256; $6,636 is from individuals; $712 is from the party; and $109 is from groups marked ‘other.’ No data was available for Berkeley.

Shewmake has raised $18,935; $17,185 is from individuals; $1,000 is from PACs; and $950 is from groups marked ‘other.’

Buys has raised $48,700; $16,340 is from individuals; $19,000 is from PACs; $12,438 is from businesses; $1,610 from groups marked ‘other.’

To learn more about each race, visit pdc.wa.gov.