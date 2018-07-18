Blaine Welcome Center opens to the public

July 14 marked the opening day of the Blaine Welcome Center at 546 Peace Portal Drive. Inside, the center offers a wide variety of information about Blaine and surrounding areas as well as two bathrooms and a conference room. Photo by Mathew Roland
July 14 marked the opening day of the Blaine Welcome Center at 546 Peace Portal Drive. Inside, the center offers a wide variety of information about Blaine and surrounding areas as well as two bathrooms and a conference room. Photo by Mathew Roland
Leave a Reply