Blaine Welcome Center opens to the public

0
July 18, 2018
July 14 marked the opening day of the Blaine Welcome Center at 546 Peace Portal Drive. Inside, the center offers a wide variety of information about Blaine and surrounding areas as well as two bathrooms and a conference room. Photo by Mathew Roland

