Virginia Katherine (Faust) Freeman

August 9, 1946 – July 4, 2018

Virginia Freeman, age 71, went home suddenly to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning on July 4, 2018. Virginia was born August 9, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to

Arnold L. and Lovada (Stewart) Faust. She graduated from Blaine in 1964.

She is survived by her husband Richard Freeman of 53 years, children Jeannina (Kurt) Gorsuch, Rick Freeman, Luann Freeman, grandchildren Seth, Landon, Tanner, Lindsey and Conner Larson, Shelby Freeman and Isabella Stephens. Great grandaughter Sofia Larson, sister Loretta (John) Sutton, and nephews Joe, Mark, Ryan and Adam Bailey.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 1 p.m., Northwood Alliance Church, 580 C Street, Blaine.