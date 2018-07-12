November 28, 1951 – June 17, 2018

Robin Goodbody Kendall passed away quietly on June 17 at her home with family nearby. Robin overcame death many times in her life, but finally succumbed to her many medical issues. She was born in San Diego but fell in love with western Washington and spent most of her adult life in Whatcom County. At age 38, Robin went back to school and graduated from Western with a degree in Sociology/magna cum laude. Later, as her health permitted, she worked at the Blaine Food Bank volunteering more hours than she should have.

She is survived by daughters Nicole (TJ) Morris and Amy (Mark) Ruprecht; nieces and nephews Gina, Samantha, Marissa, Dominic, Jordan and Brian, and their families. Also survived by her neighbor, friend, roommate, lover, husband, ex-husband and companion for 45 years Jeff Kendall. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Patricia Goodbody, sister Gail Guzzardo, and her son Michael. Thanks to the village of doctors and nurses who have tended to Robin over the years. Special thanks to Dr. Iona Adams, her primary care physician for 30 years, for Robin would not have been with us as long as she was without her care.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held on Sunday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Peace Arch Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank or animal shelter.