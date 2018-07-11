March 30, 1940 – July 9, 2018

Robert Lee Parsons, age 78, of Blaine WA, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018. Robert was born on March 30, 1940 in Caro, Michigan to Walter and Hazel (Cliff) Parsons. He attended the University of Michigan and was a proud Wolverine. Robert worked in the petroleum industry in Wyoming, Alaska and Texas.

He is survived by his wife Cindy of Blaine, WA; sons Hans (Mimi) Parsons of La Jolla, CA and Todd (Erin) Parsons of Bellevue, WA and 6 grandchildren. There will be a private family service.