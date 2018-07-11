Letters to the Editor: July 12-18

The Editor:

I was in your town during the Canada Day weekend and wondered “When is the Amtrak station coming to Blaine?” I see a new Starbucks is opening soon in a beautiful new commercial building and can’t stop wondering if this is the start of a revitalized downtown core.

The vast number of empty retail spaces does not draw anyone to your town except us Canadians who come down to pick up parcels at the various parcel pick up businesses. The additional Canadians who would come to Blaine if there was an Amtrak station would be looking for hip stores and good places to eat. I hope the train stops there soon!

Blair Casidy

Cloverdale, B.C.

The Editor:

I had the pleasure of riding a float again in the Fourth of July parade. As we got to the end and made the left turn we were greeted by a beautiful family who gave us bottles of water!

I just want to give you the biggest thank you. The fact that you thought ahead, thinking about our comfort and well-being is amazing and far above even just enjoying the parade. You are special people and a true blessing to our small community. Thank you so much.

Jacque Dunn

Custer

The Editor:

I’m writing regarding the story: “Woman detained after crossing into U.S. by accident” which was published in the June 28 issue of The Northern Light. My initial reaction was one of disbelief. Being on top of the nightmare news regarding the treatment of families crossing into Texas, I did a double take that this horror story took place in my own community.

Disbelief and disgust sum up my feeling regarding Cedella Roman’s two-week incarceration in spite of her not being on a terror watch list or having a criminal record. Sadly, Ms. Roman’s ordeal is typical of a system that lacks common sense, decency and an awareness of our taxpayer dollars.

Being typical of a distorted system cannot logically justify this specific case. As an example, according to a story published in CBC News, a 44-year-old Port Coquitlam man was also detained by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Unlike Ms. Roman, a routine inspection revealed this man had an outstanding warrant. After being processed at the border, the man was then turned over to the Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies. After posting bond, he was released after two days.

How lucky was this guy? He didn’t have to spend two weeks in prison garb in a facility 145 miles south of his family’s home. Unlike Ms. Roman, he didn’t cross over the U.S. border by mistake or by design. Instead, this man had a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas.

Repugnance aside, I wonder if his offense took place when this man worked at a taxpayer-funded immigration detention center in Texas where temperatures average 102 degrees and the children are

kept in cages. We can do and are, better than this.

Ann M. Mulvey

Birch Bay

The Editor:

Over and over, Doug Ericksen, the Republican state senator for the 42nd District, has disregarded and disrespected those of us who care about children and families. He does not represent us and should be replaced in November!

During the last legislative session, he voted against:

Breakfast After the Bell – expansion of a school food program shown to reduce absenteeism and sickness, and to improve test results and graduation rates.

Preventing harassment, intimidation and bullying in public schools.

Banning bump stocks which can turn a gun into a weapon of mass murder.

If Ericksen does not support the well-being and safety of children and families, where are his family values? Who are his constituents? Not me!

He is up for re-election this year and I will be voting for his Democratic opponent. I encourage everyone who cares about children and families to do the same.

Myra Ramos

Lummi Island

The Editor:

Re: SSB 5975, Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, passed both houses of the Washington legislature on a bipartisan vote in 2017. Unfortunately, in District 42, our Republican senator Doug Erickson voted against this excellent bill.

Washington joined four other states and the District of Columbia to provide paid family leave to employees for the birth or placement of a child (National Conference of State Legislatures update).

The states are leading the way on this issue because the United States is the only developed nation in the world that does not provide universal paid family leave.

The Washington legislation recognizes and spells out that such paid leave results in decreased infant mortality and increased duration of breastfeeding which supports bonding, stimulates positive neurological and psychological development, strengthens a child’s immune system and reduces the risks of serious or costly health problems such as asthma, acute ear infections, obesity, type 2 diabetes, leukemia and sudden infant death syndrome.

This year, I will be voting for a District 42 Democratic State Senate candidate who supports the health and well-being of children.

Judy Bush

Lummi Island