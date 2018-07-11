Deputies allegedly assaulted on Fourth of July in Birch Bay

By Oliver Lazenby

A 27-year-old Birch Bay man was booked into Whatcom County Jail for allegedly stealing a bicycle and assaulting three Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies who attempted to arrest him after a July 4 celebration.

Nicolas Ray Allen allegedly stole a girl’s purple bicycle from a yard in the 7700 block of Birch Bay Drive. Several witnesses reported seeing the theft and described the suspect to the victim. The victim confronted Allen, who allegedly admitted taking the bicycle and explained where he left it.

After recovering the bicycle, the victim and several witnesses reported the suspect to Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 5.

Several officers were in the area for a special July 4 detail and deputy Scott Mellema confronted Allen at about 12:40 a.m. at the 7600 block of Birch Bay Drive. Officer Mellema reported immediately smelling alcohol on the suspect.

Mellema told Allen he was a possible suspect in a bicycle theft and Allen began swinging his hands and arms and yelling, according to Mellema’s detailed report on the incident. Mellema called for a second deputy and at least three other officers responded.

Allen then allegedly tried to grab at Mellema’s flashlight and appeared “highly agitated,” and ignored commands to keep his distance, according to Mellema’s report.

Mellema decided to detain Allen in handcuffs for his safety. In a struggle to handcuff Allen, Allen allegedly struck one officer below his eye and punched another in the forehead.

Once in handcuffs, Allen continued to resist as officers placed him in a patrol car. He “forcefully lifted his knee” into Mellema’s testicles, according to Mellema’s report.

Allen was booked into the Whatcom County Jail at 1:31 a.m. on suspicion of theft, resisting arrest and three counts of third-degree assault, with a $7,500 bail.