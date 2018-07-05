June 19, 2:30 p.m.: Citizen assist on Lincoln Lane.
June 19, 8:30 p.m.: Driving without a license on Peace Portal Drive.
June 20, 5:00 a.m.: Homelessness on H Street.
June 20, 8:20 a.m.: Citizen assist on H Street.
June 20, 9:40 a.m.: Disturbance on Odell Road.
June 20, 5:37 p.m.: Assist state patrol on Drayton Harbor Road.
June 20, 6:45 p.m.: Reportable collision on Blaine Road.
June 20, 9:15 p.m.: Death notice on Marine Drive.
June 20, 9:55 a.m.: Juvenile problem on H Street.
June 21, 12:21 p.m.: Traffic complaint on Blaine Road.
June 21, 1:51 p.m.: Dog complaint at Great Blue Heron.
June 21, 3:45 p.m.: Reportable collision on H Street.
June 21, 6:00 p.m.: Suicidal subject on Martin Street.
June 21, 7:30 p.m.: Neighbor dispute on D Street.
June 21, 8:50 p.m.: Homelessness on H Street.
June 21, 9:45 p.m.: Theft of mail on Bayview Avenue.
June 21, 11:33 p.m.: Security check on H Street.
June 22, 7:33 a.m.: Trespass issued on G Street.
June 22, 8:30 a.m.: Burglary on H Street.
June 22, 10:24 a.m.: Trespass issued on E Street.
June 22, 7:54 p.m.: Civil matter on Martin Street.
June 23, 2:45 a.m.: Burglary on F Street.
June 23, 10:51 a.m.: Civil matter on Blaine Avenue.
June 23, 10:32 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered on 2nd Street.
June 23, 2:30 p.m.: Violation of anti-harassment order on Bell Road.
June 23, 4:40 p.m.: Dog complaint on H Street.
June 23, 4;40 p.m.: Assist state patrol on Loomis Trail Road.
June 23, 6:48 p.m.: Malicious mischief on H Street.
Leave a Reply