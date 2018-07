Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 unveiled two new outdoor pickleball courts at Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini Street, last month. The court is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. For those wishing to learn how to play, the park district offers classes throughout the week. To see the full schedule, visit bbbparkandrec.org/Pickleball.

Photo by Heidi Holmes