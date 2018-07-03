New Old Time Chautauqua comes to Blaine, Birch Bay

The New Old Time Chautauqua-State Parks tour came to northern Whatcom County June 29-30, with stops in Blaine and Birch Bay.

New Old Time Chautauqua is a touring variety show that hosted gatherings at state parks throughout Washington this June in collaboration with the Washington State Parks folk and traditional arts program.

Local events included a park cleanup, shows at the Blaine Senior Center and Blaine Performing Arts Center, workshops at Birch Bay and Peace Arch state parks, a potluck dinner and music and dance at the BP Heron Center.

Photos by Wayne Diaz and Oliver Lazenby