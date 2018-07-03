Drayton Harbor Music Festival is back July 8 to 14

Starting this weekend, residents and visitors can get their fix of world-class music at the Drayton Harbor Music Festival.

The annual event runs from Sunday, July 8 through Saturday, July 14 at venues throughout Blaine. It is hosted by the Pacific Arts Association, a non-profit that was established in 2000 to promote arts in the community by offering events and concerts.

Drayton Harbor Music Festival is the association’s biggest event of the year and features concerts at the G and H Street Plaza as well as a music camp for kids.

Each year, faculty members teach jazz, classical and contemporary music to student musicians age 12 to 19 at the camp, according to the association’s website. A graduate of The Juilliard School of music, Theodore DeCorso, is the artistic director.

“Our faculty is world-class, but it is important to us to teach any young musician who has the desire and interest, regardless of where they may happen to be in terms of development and economic viability,” DeCorso said in a statement. “So we go the extra mile to ensure that any kid who has that spark of interest can attend the festival.”

Monday through Friday, July 9 to 13, students and faculty come together to offer the public free concerts at the G Street Plaza beginning at noon. Evening concerts are also offered. Unless otherwise noted, the concerts listed below will take place at 7 p.m. at the Blaine Performing Arts Center (PAC); entry by donation:

Sunday, July 8: Jovino Santos Neto, Charlie Porter and Gregor Huebner will perform a kick off concert called, “Serenata Brasileira.” Monday, July 9: Greta Matassa Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Jansen Art Center. Tickets: jansenartcenter.org. Tuesday, July 10: Festival jazz faculty will perform, “A Few of my Favorite Things.” Wednesday, July 11: The classics to contemporary faculty will perform. Thursday, July 12: The Big Band Benefit starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Blaine Pavilion and features a dinner. Tickets: bit.ly/2Ngg6mW. Friday, July 13: Students will showcase their work with festival faculty. Saturday, July 14: From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., students will perform at the H Street and G Street plazas at the ‘Jazz by the Sea’ craft fair.

Learn more at draytonharbormusic.org.