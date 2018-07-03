BHS drama students honored by The 5th Avenue Theatre

‘Shoe,’ a musical put on by the Blaine High School drama club, received accolades from Seattle-based musical theater company, The 5th Avenue Theatre. The performance received awards for outstanding lobby display and outstanding performance by an ensemble cast. Payton Ives was honored for outstanding performance by an actress in a non-singing role and Tia Mitchell received special honors for student achievement. Above: BHS students perform on the 5th Avenue stage for an opening number on June 11.

Photo courtesy of Shari Akers