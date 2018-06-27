Volunteers begin restoring Blaine Marine Park amphitheater

Healthy Youth Coalition and Christ the King Community Church volunteers began restoring the amphitheater located at Blaine Marine Park last weekend. “The new idea for Marine Park is the addition of a three-story observation tower with 360-degree views to include the bird preserve,” said Jesse Creydt, co-founder of the Healthy Youth Coalition, in an email. To view the work in progress, the public can take part in a community worship night hosted by Christ the King Community Church at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 at the amphitheater. To learn more about the project, email hycoalition@gmail.com. Photos by Ruth Lauman.