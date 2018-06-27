Schedule released for Chautauqua traveling variety show

By Oliver Lazenby

An old American tradition will be revived this week, as the New Old Time Chautauqua-State Parks tour stops in Blaine and Birch Bay.

New Old Time Chautauqua (NOTC), a nonprofit based in Port Townsend, will perform and host a variety of gatherings in collaboration with state parks’ folk and traditional arts program at Blaine and Birch Bay State Park.

Originally, Chautauqua was an adult education movement popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It spread throughout rural America, coming to Birch Bay in 1911, and faded during the 1920s. Performers, speakers, and people who could pass on skills gathered to entertain and teach each other, a major opportunity for rural America 100 years ago.

The event’s finale is the “Really Big Show” from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 at the Blaine school district Performing Arts Center. The performance features dancing, juggling, music and a variety of other performances.

The event schedule for Birch Bay and Blaine is below. NOTC will also visit the Lummi Nation on June 28 for programming with the tribe, according to a state parks press release.

Friday, June 29

9-11 a.m.: NOTC park cleanup community service project at Lincoln Park in Blaine.

11 a.m.: New Old Time Chautauqua show at Blaine Senior Center.

4 p.m.: Workshops presented by park staff and partners at the BP Heron Center. Topics include history, demonstrations on how to build a campfire, crabbing and safe golf cart usage.

6 p.m.: Potluck at BP Heron Center at Birch Bay State Park. All are welcome. Speakers will make presentations during dinner.

7 p.m.: Music and dance at the BP Heron Center.

Saturday, June 30

Noon: Parade from Blaine Middle School to Peace Arch Historical State Park with jugglers, dancers, a marching band and all kinds of merriment. All are welcome to join the parade. Participants are asked to arrive at 11 a.m.

1-4 p.m.: Interactive workshops at Peace Arch State Park on juggling, acrobatics, mask-making, trash-fashion creation, samba dance, drumming, folk singing, magic, clowning, discussions on alternative energy, health education, storytelling and more.

7-9 p.m. NOTC’s “Really Big Show,” a variety show with music, juggling, comedy, acrobats and more at the Blaine Performing Arts Center.