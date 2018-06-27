New light fixtures coming to the harbor

By Oliver Lazenby

The Port of Bellingham will replace aging high-pressure sodium light fixtures at Blaine Harbor with more efficient LEDs later this summer.

Port commissioners approved spending $114,667 to replace light fixtures in the parking lots and along the promenade at Blaine Harbor at the June 19 commission meeting.

Harbormaster Andy Peterson said the current light fixtures were installed in 1999 and were wearing out.

In addition to using less energy and producing better light, the new fixtures will be dark skies compliant, which means the fixtures direct light to the ground rather than into the sky.

“The new lights will be more focused and use light a lot better,” Peterson said.